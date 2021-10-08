New Delhi: Self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was held guilty in the murder case of his disciple, Ranjit Singh. Besides, four others—Jasbir Singh, Sabdil Singh, Krishan Lal and Inder Sain have also been convicted by the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Haryana’s Panchkula under Sections 302 (murder) and 120 b (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.. The quantum of the sentence will be pronounced on October 12, i.e. next Tuesday.Also Read - HC Restrains CBI Judge From Pronouncing Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Ram Rahim Verdict

Special CBI court in Haryana convicts Dera Sacha Sauda's Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others in the Ranjit Singh murder case pic.twitter.com/e2RhL5mzcn — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2021

Earlier on September 25, the Punjab police had trashed reports of giving clean chit to Dera Sacha Sauda chief in a 2015 case of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib. Some torn pages of the Guru Granth Sahib were found at Bargari village in Faridkot district on October 12, 2015, leading to the registration of a case at the Bajakhana police station.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is also serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his women disciples in his ‘ashram’. He was convicted in August 2017 by a special CBI court in Panchkula