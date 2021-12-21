New Delhi: TMC MP Derek O’Brien was on Tuesday suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the current Session of the Winter Session for his ‘unruly behaviour’ in the House. The move was taken as he allegedly threw the Rajya Sabha Rule Book towards the Chair on December 21 during the discussion on Election Laws (Amendment Bill) 2021Also Read - BSP MP Danish Ali, Who Attended Parliament till Monday, Tests Covid Positive

“Today, suspended while protesting against the BJP making a mockery of Parliament and Bulldozing the Election Laws Bill 2021,” Derek O’Brien said in a tweet after his suspension from Rajya Sabha for “unruly behaviour”. Also Read - Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election Results 2021: TMC Registers Landslide Victory, Bags 134 of 144 Seats

It was reported that Sasmit Patra, who was in the Chair, said the TMC MP had raised a point of order and the deputy chairman duly responded to it. However, a few minutes later, O’Brien flung the rule book furiously in the direction of the Chair, Patra said. Also Read - KMC Elections 2021: Suvendu Adhikari, BJP Delegation Hold a Sit-in Strike inside EC Office; Demands Repolling

“The rule book would have hit the chair, or secretary general or officials sitting at the table,” he said.

In a tweet the TMC MP said, “The last time I got suspended from RS was when govt. was BULLDOZING #FarmLaws. We all know what happened after that. Today, suspended while protesting against BJP making a mockery of #Parliament and BULLDOZING #ElectionLawsBill2021. Hope this Bill too will be repealed soon, the Trinamool leader said in a tweet.”

The last time I got suspended from RS was when govt. was BULLDOZING #FarmLaws We all know what happened after that. Today, suspended while protesting against BJP making a mockery of #Parliament and BULLDOZING #ElectionLawsBill2021 Hope this Bill too will be repealed soon — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) December 21, 2021

The TMC MP was first suspended from the Parliament was when the Farm Laws were passed.

It must be noted that around 12 opposition MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha on November 29 for the entire Winter session of Parliament for their ‘unruly’ behaviour in the previous session of the Parliament.