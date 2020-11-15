New Delhi: Even after the ban on all types of firecrackers in Delhi, hundreds of people resorted to bursting crackers on Saturday on the occasion of Diwali. Also Read - Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’, Delhi Govt Forms Flying Squads to Check Ban on Firecrackers Ahead of Diwali | Key Points

In its crackdown on violators, Delhi Police arrested more than 850 people and registered over 1200 cases for against those who continued to burst crackers and sell them. Also Read - Over 1,700 Kgs Firecrackers Seized From Delhi, 10 Arrested: Delhi Police

A total of 1314 kg of firecrackers were seized in Delhi on Saturday, police said. Also Read - Festivals Are Important But Not More Than Human Lives: SC Dismisses Plea Against Firecrackers Ban in West Bengal

According to Delhi Police, 139 calls were received from the Rohini district.

65 FIRs were registered against violators and two cases were against the illegal sale of firecrackers. Meanwhile, Dwarka registered 72 cases against the bursting of firecrackers.

The highest number of cases were registered in the South district.

Delhi Police said it received 147 calls and 85 cases were registered. Six people were arrested and 68.85 kg of firecrackers were seized, police said.

Due to vigilant arrangement in Outer North district, the least number of such calls reported from the area. Only six cases were registered with 159 challans, police said.

Meanwhile, the overall air pollution of the city worsened on Sunday morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The level of the deadly pollutant PM2.5 in Delhi and the National Capital Region was 435 g/m3 at 4 pm on Sunday. This is about eight times the safe limit of 60 g/m3 as per Indian standards.

(With inputs from ANI)