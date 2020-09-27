New Delhi: Amid huge uproar by politicians and farmers across the country, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday signed the three contentious farm bills passed by the Union government last week in a dramatic Parliament session. Also Read - Farm Bills 2020: Akalis Call For United Opposition to Fight Against Centre; Shiv Sena, TMC Show Support

The three bills – the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill – were passed by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha by voice vote. The bills will replace the existing ordinances passed by the government in June this year.

Also Read - SAD, BJP's Oldest Ally, Pulls Out of NDA Following Differences Over Farm Bills