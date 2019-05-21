Mumbai: In a letter to the police, the Mumbai Mahila Congress had sought to file an FIR against actor Vivek Oberoi for tweeting an obnoxious meme on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s personal life. The actor had, earlier in the day, apologised for making a mistake in the wake of severe criticism.

Oberoi deleted the controversial tweet after receiving a notice from the National Commission for Women seeking an explanation for sharing the “insulting” and “misogynistic” post. The actor on Monday had shared a meme with three panels, one featuring Aishwarya with him, another of hers with Salman Khan and a third had her with her husband Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya.

The meme was a take on the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the results of which will be declared on Thursday. “Sometimes what appears to be funny and harmless at first glance to one, may not be so to others. I have spent the last 10 years empowering more than 2,000 underprivileged girls. I can’t even think of being disrespectful to any woman ever,” he tweeted.

He added, “Even if one woman is offended by my reply to the meme, it calls for remedial action. Apologies. Tweet deleted.”

However, unimpressed by the post, charity organisation Smile Foundation dropped Oberoi from a fund-raising event. “In view of the recent development related to Mr Vivek Anand Oberoi’s social media posts, Smile Foundation disassociates itself with the celebrity for the fundraising event on Odisha Fani Cyclone relief at DLF Promenade,” stated the organisation, adding,”We as an organisation stand for women empowerment and his statements are not in line with our belief statement.”

Social media users, including members of the film fraternity, blasted the actor for sharing something that was “distasteful” and “crass”. Oberoi, who is currently promoting a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was initially adamant that people were unnecessarily politicising the issue.