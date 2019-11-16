New Delhi: A massive hike in hostel room charges is what has led to a stand-off between the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration and its students. But despite this hike in fees, the varsity continues to be the cheapest one when compared to many other central-run universities.

What do other universities charge as hostel fees:

Jawaharlal Nehru University: Right in the centre of the turmoil over hostel fee hike, JNU has decided to raise its hostel fees from Rs 20 to Rs 600 for a single occupancy room, while for double occupancy it will be Rs 300 as compared to Rs 10 charged earlier.

The new rates made the hostel fee Rs 7,200 per annum for a single occupancy room. This includes establishment charges which remain unchanged at Rs 1,100 per semester, and annual charge Rs 2,200, apart from these, one has to pay for crockery Rs 250, and newspaper Rs 50.

The total amount payable is Rs 9,700 per annum for a single occupancy room, while for a double room the annual charge stands at Rs 6,100.

Other universities in national capital:

Delhi University: Founded in 1922, the Delhi University is one of the largest varsities in India with over 14 faculties and 86 academic departments. It is currently home to over 79 colleges and draws more than 2,20,000 students from all over the country.

The University does not have uniform hostel charges for its colleges, but instead its colleges decide their own hostel fees which range from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000.

For instance, hostel fees in the St Stephen’s College stand as high as Rs 60,000 per annum.

Jamia Millia Islamia: Considered hub of research scholars and one of the best universities for the mass media studies, Jamia Millia Islamia, charges about Rs 30,000 per annum.

Constituting these charges are Rs 1,000 as room rent, Rs 1,400 as hostel maintenance charges among others. Unlike JNU, Jamia would not extend a concession of 50 per cent to its BPL students.

Universities outside Delhi:

Banaras Hindu University: Situated in Varanasi, BHU is also known as the capital of knowledge and is considered as one of the oldest Universities in India. BHU homes thousands of students from across India, and for their accommodation, the university charges about Rs 27,000 per annum, and there have been no instances of protest by students for hostel fee.

Aligrah Muslim University: Closest to the JNU in terms of the hostel fee is the Aligrah Muslim University, which charges about Rs 14,400 per annum.