New Delhi: Two day after the World Health Organisation (WHO) put a pause on clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for COVID-19, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) said that India will continue the use of the anti-malarial drug.

"I'm sure WHO will take considered call in coming time. We should trust ICMR's judgement, they are well qualified. Hence, we should continue," CSIR DG Shekhar Mande told news agency ANI.

After a large scale study flagged that hydroxychloroquine offers no benefit to patients affected by coronavirus, the WHO on Monday “temporarily” suspended clinical trials of the anti-malarial drug for Covid-19.

The study published in the journal The Lancet indicated that hydroxychloroquine could increase mortality risk of COVID-19 patients, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had told a virtual press conference. While the “safety is reviewed”, WHO-backed trials for the drug had been “suspended”, Ghebreyesus said.

Hydroxychloroquine earlier raised hopes of emerging as a potential treatment and prevention measure, leading US President Donald Trump to call it a potential “game changer”.