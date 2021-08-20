New Delhi: Days after the Taliban took over Afghanistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said an empire on the basis of terror may dominate for some time but its existence is never permanent.Also Read - Send Him to Afghanistan: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Owaisi's 'Indian Women' Remark

"Forces that strive for destruction and those who follow the ideology of creating empires out of terror can dominate for some time, but their existence is never permanent as they cannot suppress humanity forever," he added.

He also added that the destroying powers cannot suppress humanity for a long time. The statement from PM Modi came after the Taliban took over Afghanistan by force after the withdrawal of US troops and fleeing of Ashraf Ghani.

PM Modi said this while laying the foundation stone for several upcoming projects in Somnath, including — Somnath Promenade, Somnath Exhibition Centre, Parvati Temple and reconstructed temple precinct of Old (Juna) Somnath.

“Somnath temple was destroyed many times, idols were desecrated many times and attempts were made to wipe out its existence. But it came up in its full glory after every destructive attack, which gives self-confidence to us,” Modi said.

In the recent week, the Taliban have been conducting targeted door-to-door visits of people who worked with US and NATO forces, according to a confidential document by the UN’s threat assessment consultants seen by AFP.

However, the Taliban denied such accusations and have several times issued statements saying fighters were barred from entering private homes.

The Taliban also insist women and journalists have nothing to fear under their new rule, although several media workers have reported being thrashed with sticks or whips when trying to record some of the chaos seen in Kabul in recent days.