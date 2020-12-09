New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday moved a plea in the Delhi High Court stating that it cannot disclose details of the Prime Minister’s security apparatus. The IAF’s petition has challenged the Central Information Commission’s (CIC) direction to provide information regarding Special Flight Returns (SRF)-II. Also Read - Bharat Bandh: Air India Allows No-show Waiver, Free Reschedule For Passengers Who Can't Report on Time

The IAF plea has claimed that the “information so sought includes details related to the entire entourage, names of Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel accompanying the Prime Minister of India on foreign tours for his personal safety, and the same, if disclosed, can potentially affect the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security, strategic, scientific or economic interests of the State”. Also Read - Despite Testing Positive for COVID -19, Air India Express Crew Member Allowed to Take Flight

The petition, filed through central government senior panel counsel Rahul Sharma and advocate C K Bhatt, is in appeal against the CIC’s July 8 direction to IAF to provide certified copies of available and relevant Special Flight Returns-ll to RTI applicant Commodore (retd) Lokesh K Batra. Also Read - Air India Pilot Bodies Advise Members Not to Participate in Disinvestment Process Over 'Disproportionate' Pay Cuts

Batra had sought certified copies of SRF-I and SRF-II with regard to each foreign visit of former PM Manmohan Singh as also Prime Minister Narendera Modi from April 2013 onwards.

IAF, in its plea, claims that the CIC has “failed to appreciate and consider that the information sought by the respondent (Batra) from the petitioner (Air Force) cannot be disclosed and the application of the respondent for seeking the same ought not to have been allowed as the information sought is extremely sensitive in nature…”

The petition contends that the SRF copies sought relate to “official records of functioning and working of the security apparatus of the Prime Minister of India which cannot be brought in public domain for safety and security reasons”.

The matter is likely to come up for hearing on Friday.

(With PTI inputs)