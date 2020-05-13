New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President JP Nadda on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stimulus package worth Rs 20 lakh crore is not only for the COVID-19 fight but also to make the country strong and self-reliant, as asserted by the PM himself yesterday. Also Read - After PM Modi's Rs 20 Lakh Crore Economic Booster, Sensex Opens on Positive Note, Zooms Over 1,400 Pts

Even though details of the package is awaited, JP Nadda hinted that poor people, labourers, and medium & small industries of the country are the focus of this special package. Not only that, he added that the middle class has also been given consideration.

"The historic economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under #AtmaNirbharBharatAbhiyan is not only to fight against COVID-19 but also to make the country strong & self-reliant," JP Nadda said.

“Poor people,labourers,& medium & small industries of the country have been given special consideration in this package. Middle class has also been given consideration, this package is historical & will become the basis to give India an economic quantum jump,” he added.

Notably, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will give out details of the package in a series of press conferences, starting today.