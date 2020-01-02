New Delhi: Iltija Mufti, daughter of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, on Thursday claimed she was detained at her residence by the Srinagar police on her way to visit her grandfather and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s grave.

“I have been detained at home and not allowed to move anywhere,” claimed Iltija, a Special Security Group protectee, alleging that she had sought permission to visit her grandfather’s grave in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag district.

“I wanted to go to the mausoleum of my grandfather in connection with his fourth death anniversary on January 7. I had sent my personal security officer and driver to seek permission from the authorities, but it was denied,” she said.

“Is it a crime for a granddaughter to visit her grandfather’s grave? Do they think I’m going to organise stone-pelting or protests there?” she furthered.

Her claim was denied by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Munir Khan who said that the Anantnag district police denied clearance keeping in mind that she is an SSG protectee who has to take police clearance before visiting anywhere.

According to reports, barricades were erected outside Mufti’s ‘Fairview’ residence on Gupkar Road in Srinagar. Notably, former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has been under ‘preventive’ detention since August 5 when the Centre abrogated Article 370, scrapping special provisions of the state.

The development comes a day after the former minister and National Conference leader Ali Muhammad Sagar and his son were allowed to attend the funeral of Sagar’s father-in-law. The father-son duo is among 50-odd politicians who were detained by the Centre on August 5, following which Jammu and Kashmir was split into two Union Territories.

Iltija Mufti had made a similar claim in August last year in an audio message where she said that she was barred by the authorities from leaving her home. The PDP chief’s daughter has remained fiercely critical of the Centre’s actions following the decision on Article 370 despite alleged threats of ‘dire consequences’.

Mufti even accused the civil and the police administrations of being “arrogant”, alleging that they did not want peace in the Valley.