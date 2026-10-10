Detained CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke told of grandmother’s death; Delhi Police offer travel help

Savitribai Shankarrao Dipke, 85, passed away in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district following a prolonged illness. Her last rites are scheduled for Sunday morning.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/detained-cjp-founder-abhijeet-dipke-told-of-grandmothers-death-delhi-police-offer-travel-help-8534776/ Copy

Delhi Police informed Abhijeet Dipke of his grandmother's death. File image

Delhi Police on Saturday informed Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke of his grandmother’s passing. They further offered possible assistance to facilitate his journey to his hometown on humanitarian grounds. Dipke was detained in view of the party’s protest call at Jantar Mantar, which had not been permitted, police officials said.

According to officials, the information was immediately shared with Dipke with due sensitivity, and he was also informed about the timing of the funeral. These developments came after Abhijit Dipke’s grandmother passed away in Santuk Pimpri village, located in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district. The grandmother has been unwell over the past few days due to a prolonged illness and age-related ailments.

Meanwhile, around 1,000 protesters have been detained across the national capital so far while attempting to march towards Jantar Mantar for a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Delhi Police sources said on Saturday.

Also Read | CJP Delhi Protest: 2 policemen injured as stone pelting reported near Jantar Mantar, security personnel detain 50 protesters

Amidst the arrest, CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke, who travelled from Mumbai to Delhi to participate in the protest, posted a video on Instagram alleging that police personnel detained him and his associates as they disembarked from their flight at Delhi Airport. In the video, Dipke is heard alleging that police personnel entered the aircraft and attempted to detain them.

“So, you can see that Delhi Police is entering the plane to arrest us. They are all entering the plane. We just landed. All the Delhi Police officers are standing in the aisle. They are trying to arrest us from inside the plane. The entire Delhi Police is getting on the plane… This is the fear of Narendra Modi… Not even Indira Gandhi did this during the Emergency. All we wanted to do was a peaceful protest, and they are picking us up from the flight like we are criminals,” he said.

Also Read | ‘Consider available alternative modes of transport’: Delhi Airport issues travel advisory amid Jantar Mantar protest

He further alleged, “You can see where the nation is heading. They are here to arrest us directly from the flight. This is something not even Indira Gandhi had done. This is dictatorship, where Delhi Police has entered the flight and is trying to arrest us. Come on, arrest us. We are here to be arrested. Come on, arrest us. We are here to be arrested… We are not afraid of you.”

Earlier, security personnel were deployed at multiple locations across the national capital as CJP activists continued their call for a protest against the Election Commission of India (ECI). Entry points to Delhi were placed under heightened security, while 46 Metro stations remained closed, according to the details provided.