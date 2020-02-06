New Delhi: Former Chief Ministers of now-bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are likely to remain under detention for some more time even as the union territory is gradually releasing mainstream politicians and activists.

Mufti and Abdullah have now been slapped with Section 107 of the Public Safety Act (PSA), after their custody under Section 107 of CRPC had lapsed. Same is the case with Shah Faesal, the former IAS officer turned politician, who has also been in detention nearly half a year now.

Tweeting from her mother’s official Twitter handle, Ilitja Mufti wrote, “Ms Mufti received a PSA order sometime back. Slapping the draconian PSA on 2 ex J&K CMs is expected from an autocratic regime that books 9 year olds for ‘seditious remarks’. Question is how much longer will we act as bystanders as they desecrate what this nation stands for?”

Ms Mufti received a PSA order sometime back.Slapping the draconian PSA on 2 ex J&K CMs is expected from an autocratic regime that books 9 year olds for ‘seditious remarks’. Question is how much longer will we act as bystanders as they desecrate what this nation stands for? — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 6, 2020

Reacting to the development, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said the BJP-led government at the Centre is “testing the patience” of the people by such “undemocratic moves”.

The two political supremos, along with Omar’s father and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, were detained the night before the Centre’s controversial move on August 5, abrogating Article 370 from the Indian Constitution.

The PSA, 1978, is a stringent J&K law that allows authorities to detain a person without trial for up to two years.

Until now, Farooq Abdullah was charged with the law last September after being held under house arrest since August. The J&K NC supremo was charged with three-months detention for ‘disturbing public order’.

Meanwhile, four J&K leaders were released on Wednesday, including Peoples Conference leader Sajjad Lone, who was once a close BJP aide, and the PDP’s Wahid Para. National Conference leader and former MLC Bashir Veeri was released from detention on Thursday.

Hundreds of mainstream politicians and activists were moved from the Centaur hotel on the banks of the Dal Lake to the MLA hostel in November 2019, in a massive clampdown as the Centre scrapped the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and split the state into two union territories.