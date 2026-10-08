Detergent in your milk? Maharashtra FDA makes massive crackdown on milk adulteration network in Pune

Maharashtra FDA's probe into an organized milk adulteration racket reveals supply routes transporting synthetic milk to Indapur Dairy (Sonai Dairy) in Pune.

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Maharashtra FDA milk adulteration (Representational AI image)

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has uncovered an organized, multi-district milk adulteration network that allegedly supplied synthetic and chemically manipulated milk to Indapur Dairy and Milk Products Ltd, popularly known as Sonai Dairy. In the recent development, the FDA established a supply chain involving intermediate entities like Mahalakshmi Milk and Yogininatha Milk Suppliers where as part of a statewide crackdown, 25 individuals have been arrested and over 16,700 liters of unsafe milk have been destroyed. Here are all the details you need to know about what the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has unearthed in synthetic milk adulteration network of Pune.

Synthetic milk adulteration in milk

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has established prima facie evidence linking an organized synthetic milk adulteration network to Indapur Dairy and Milk Products Ltd (Sonai Dairy) located at Gokhali in Indapur, Pune district.

According to a release issued by the FDA, two separate cases had also emerged at Malshiras in Solapur district. At Mahalakshmi Milk and Milk Products in Piliv, a milk sample was found to contain detergent, with fat and milk solids-not-fat below prescribed levels, following which 7,634 litres of milk worth Rs 3.05 lakh were destroyed.

The milk collected there was allegedly supplied to Sonai Dairy through Yogininatha Milk Suppliers. An FIR was registered against the concerned persons, including those responsible for Sonai Dairy, the FDA said.

Key Story Highlights

Multi-District Traceability: Delivery and tanker challans tracked contaminated milk origins from Manchar and Malshiras through chilling nodes into Indapur.

Chemical Manipulation: Lab analyses showed severe quality degradation; adulterants were used to artificially inflate Fat and Solids-Not-Fat (SNF) readings.

Comprehensive Chain Inspection: The ongoing FDA campaign targets the full lifecycle of synthetic milk, covering storage facilities, chemical distributors, collection points and commercial processing facilities.

In the second case, 9,096 litres of milk worth Rs 3.64 lakh were destroyed at Dailywish Agro Dairy Product Pvt Ltd, Piliv, after a sample was declared unsafe for human consumption following detection of detergent and sub-standard fat and SNF levels. An FIR was registered in the case.

The FDA said a total of 16,730 litres of milk, valued at approximately Rs 6.69 lakh, had been destroyed in the two Malshiras cases.

The wider investigation originated in Manchar of Pune district, where the FDA and police had unearthed a network allegedly using skimmed milk powder, whey powder, edible oil, emulsifiers and detergent for preparing adulterated milk.

(With inputs from agencies)