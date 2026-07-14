Detergent, palm oil used to make fake milk: Maharashtra FDA uncovers MAJOR adulteration racket, 2.3 cr litres of synthetic milk sold over last 6 months

Officials said records seized during the investigation showed that about 2,30,470 kg of substandard milk powder was used to produce nearly 23,04,070 litres of synthetic milk in the past six months. The estimated market value of the fake milk is more than Rs 9.21 crore.

According to reports, the synthetic milk was allegedly made by mixing Nirma detergent powder, palm oil and low-quality chemical powder to make it look and feel like real milk, including matching its fat content.

The statewide operation is being carried out under the Maharashtra government’s “Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra” campaign, led by FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. During the drive, officials uncovered an alleged milk adulteration network operating in Pune, Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar), Solapur, Jalna and Thane.

So far, officials have arrested 13 people and registered cases against 26 accused. They have also suspended five food business licences and seized adulteration chemicals worth Rs 1.48 crore.

Police said some of the accused are still absconding. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by a police inspector, has been formed to trace and arrest them.

According to investigators, Sushant Hinge is the alleged mastermind of the racket. He and 12 others have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Food Safety and Standards Act.