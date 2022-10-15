APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, or better known as APJ Abdul Kalam was India’s 11th President. Born on this day in 1931, in Rameswaram, this humble man served the nation being a scientist and an inspiring leader to children, youth and adults alike. He was president of India from 2002 to 2007 and played a leading role in the development of India’s missile and nuclear weapons programs. Kalam earned a degree in aeronautical engineering from the Madras Institute of Technology and in 1958 joined the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). In 1969 he moved to the Indian Space Research Organisation, where he was project director of the SLV-III, the first satellite launch vehicle that was both designed and produced in India. Rejoining DRDO in 1982, Kalam planned the program that produced a number of successful missiles, which helped earn him the nickname “Missile Man.” Among those successes was Agni, India’s first intermediate-range ballistic missile, which incorporated aspects of the SLV-III and was launched in 1989.Also Read - 11 Interesting Quotes From APJ Abdul Kalam, The Missile Man of India and Former President

HERE ARE 10 MOST INSPIRING QUOTES BY APJ ABDUL KALAM:

“To achieve any success you have to first control your sense and when this is combined with vision you can achieve any goal.” “When I call upon youth to dream lofty dreams I am invoking a vision in them. As you dream so shall you become.” “Do not wait for something big to happen start where you are with whatever you have.” “Discuss the essence of your own self and build upon it you must be a first grade version of yourself instead of being a second grade version of somebody else.” “Life is a very complex interplay of various factors and there has to be acceptance of the risks inherent in coping with it and yet keep moving on.” “Youth should not accept any compromise or lower their sights. A society that makes its youth crawl in conformity and enforces dogmas on their aspirations can never flourish.” “To succeed in life and achieve results, you must understand and master three mighty forces- desire, belief and expectation.” “Determination is the power that sees us through all our frustrations and obstacles. It helps in building our willpower which is the very basis of success.” “Never give up on your dreams no matter how old you are no matter where you are today, do not give up dreaming for a better tomorrow.” “When suffering appears in our life, know that under its negative surface there could be a hidden opportunity for growth and deepening.”

His prominent role in the country's 1998 nuclear weapons tests solidified India as a nuclear power and established Kalam as a national hero, although the tests caused great concern in the international community. In 1998 Kalam put forward a countrywide plan called Technology Vision 2020, which he described as a road map for transforming India from a less-developed to a developed society in 20 years. The plan called for, among other measures, increasing agricultural productivity, emphasizing technology as a vehicle for economic growth, and widening access to health care and education. Upon returning to civilian life, Kalam remained committed to using science and technology to transform India into a developed country and served as a lecturer at several universities. On July 27, 2015, he collapsed while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong and was pronounced dead from cardiac arrest.