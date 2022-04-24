Chandigarh: A detonator and a burnt wire was found inside a suspicious bag recovered from the boundary wall of the high-security Model Jail in Chandigarh’s Sector 51 last night, triggering panic in the area. Upon receiving the information, police cordoned off the area and called the bomb disposal squad and an army team.Also Read - Wait, WHAT? Chandigarh Man Buys Rs 15 Lakh Number Plate For A Bike That Costs Only Rs 71,000!

"Suspicious activity was noticed behind the jail and some material, which looked like a bomb, was recovered. After calling the bomb disposal team, we established that it was a detonator and a burnt codex wire," Hindustan Times quoted Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police, Chandigarh as saying.

Meanwhile, police have initiated a probe to know if the plan was meant to blow up the entire back wall of the jail or help an inmate escape. Notably, Model Jail in Chandigarh is a high-security prison that houses some of the most famous gangsters and criminals of the Union Territory.