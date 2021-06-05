New Delhi: India expressed grave concern and strong resentment to the coronavirus “vaccine passport” at the G7 meeting of health ministers on Saturday. Terming it ‘discriminatory’, Union Health Minister Harsha Vardhan said it will be disadvantageous for people living in developing countries. Also Read - COVID-19 Situation Stabilising; No Consensus on Vaccine Passport Issue at WHO Level Yet: Govt | Key Points

He said India is opposing this move as the vaccine passports will be disadvantageous for people of the developing countries as their vaccine coverage is far less than that of the developed countries.

In a series of tweets, Harsha Vardhan said, "With vaccine coverage as a % of the population in developing countries still low compared to developed countries, such an initiative could prove to be highly discriminatory."

With India invited as guest nation for this year's G7, had the privilege to address its Health Ministers Meeting via VC today. Expressed India's support for G7 initiative of One Health Intelligence Research Hub to tackle present & future multifaceted health threats.

The health minister also stated that it is imperative to increase the production of coronavirus vaccines and ensure their equitable supply. “In the present context of the #pandemic, it is imperative to increase production of #COVID19vaccines and ensure their equitable supply. India, which manufactures nearly 60% of all vaccines & holds rich expertise is well suited to help the world augment capacity & supply,” he said on Twitter.

During his address at the meet, the health minister expressed support for reforms at @WHO as well as a proposed pandemic treaty to ensure better preparedness in the future. India also called for heightened global collaborations at G7 health ministers meeting.