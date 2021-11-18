Dehradun: After ‘Deepotsav’ in Ayodhya, now Haridwar’s Har-ki-Pauri ghat will be illuminated with 11,000 diyas (earthen lamps) on the occasion of the Dev Deepawali festival on Thursday. Dev Diwali or Dev Deepawali is observed 15 days after Diwali. It is celebrated every year on the 15th lunar day of Kartik month of the Hindu calendar, i.e. Kartik Purnima. As per the Gregorian calendar, it falls in the month of November – December.Also Read - Google Maps Can Now Tell You Best Time To Visit Crowded Places. Details Here

This Deepotsav festival in Haridwar is being organized by Shri Ganga Sabha Haridwar, the managing executive body of Har-ki-Pauri. On this occasion, Lord Vishnu and all the deities will be worshiped and welcomed by lighting thousands of lamps at Har-ki-Pauri Brahmakund Ganges. The lamps will be lit by pilgrimage priests and the National President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (Niranjani) Shri Mahant Ravindra Puri will also be present along with other priests. Puri along with Shri Ganga Sabha General Secretary Tanmay Vashisht called upon the local residents on Dev Deepawali and devotees who will come to Dharmanagari Haridwar on this occasion to light five lamps each at all the nearby Ganga ghats. He said that efforts are being made to create a festive atmosphere at all the Ganga Ghats of Haridwar on Dev Deepawali.

Special security arrangements by police

In relation to the preparations for Ganga Mahotsav and Dev Deepawali, voluntary organizations have made preparations. At the same time, people are being appealed to be a witness to this festival by lighting a lamp on the banks of the Ganges. For this, special security arrangements have been made by the police administration.