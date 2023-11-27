Home

Dev Deepawali: PM Modi Extends Greetings, Wishes ‘Enthusiasm’ Among People; Here’s How Varanasi Will Celebrate ‘Diwali Of Gods’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended greetings of Dev Deepawali and has wished for 'enthusiasm' in everyone's lives. Also watch how Varanasi is gearing up to celebrate this festival..

New Delhi: It has almost been a month since India celebrated Diwali and about fifteen days later, the country is now celebrating the ‘Diwali of the Gods’, known as Dev Deepawali today, on Karthik Poornima. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali. In a post on X, the PM also wished that this occasion bring enthusiasm among the people of the country. Also, Varanasi is gearing up for the grand celebration of ‘Dev Deepawali’ today, with the city adorned in brilliant lights and decorations. Know all about it..

PM Modi Extends Wishes On Dev Deepawali

“Best wishes for the holy festivals of Kartik Purnima and Dev Diwali, lightened with the Indian tradition of reverence, devotion and divine worship. I wish that this auspicious occasion brings new light and enthusiasm to the lives of my family members across the country,” PM Modi said in a post in Hindi.

श्रद्धा, भक्ति और दैवीय उपासना की भारतीय परंपरा से प्रकाशित पावन पर्व कार्तिक पूर्णिमा एवं देव दीपावली की असीम शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि यह पावन अवसर देशभर के मेरे परिवारजनों के जीवन में नई रौनक और स्फूर्ति लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 27, 2023

Dev Deepawali 2023: On The Ghats Of Varanasi

Dev Deepavali, known as “the Diwali of the Gods,” falls on the full moon of the Hindu month of Kartika, occurring fifteen days after Diwali. The riverfront ghats of the Ganges River, from Ravidas Ghat to Rajghat, will be illuminated with over a million earthen lamps (diyas) to honour the river Ganga and its presiding goddess. The festival includes a show featuring firecrackers, lasers, and music under the moonlit sky, accompanied by a green aerial firecracker display.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), a garland of lamps will be decorated on the crescent-shaped Ganga Ghats of Kashi. “Tourists will be able to enjoy a show of firecrackers, lasers and music under the moonlit sky. A show of green fireworks will also cover the sky while tunes and hymns of Shiva play in the background,” said the release.

Preparation For A Green Aerial Firecracker Show

A green aerial firecracker show will be organised on the sand in front of the Ganga gate of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham. To make Dev Diwali divine and grand, the Yogi government is also organising a laser and crackers show, along with the illumination of the ghats with 12 lakh lamps, the release said. The festivities will also feature a green aerial firecracker show lasting approximately 13 minutes, enhancing the divine and grandeur of Dev Diwali in Varanasi.

Over 7 to 8 lakh devotees are expected to attend this year, and strict security arrangements are in place. The Deputy Director of the Tourism Department, Rajendra Kumar Rawat, said that preparations are going on for the Green Aerial Fire Crackers Show, which will last approximately 13 minutes. Dome Entertainment’s India Head, Sanjay Pratap Singh, said that there will be a green aerial firecracker show on a stretch of about 1 kilometre on the sand. The fireworks show will be organised on tracks 9 to 10 of hymns dedicated to Lord Shiva, like “Har-Har Shambhu”, “Shiv Tandav Stotra,” etc.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.