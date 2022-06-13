Puri/Bhubaneswar: Thousands of devotees from across the country have started arriving at this pilgrim town as the Odisha administration is all set to conduct the sibling deities – Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath’s, ceremonial bathing ritual known as ‘Snana Ustav’ in full public view on Tuesday. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the special occasion, which is expected to draw lakhs of visitors since the devotees were not allowed to witness the Snana Purnima rituals of the Lords during the past two years, said IG (central range) Narasingha Bhol.Also Read - Reminisce The Past Or Relive The Youth At These Top 10 Tourist Places In India For Elderly Travelers

Odisha police have made a five-layer security cover in and around the Sri Jagannath temple in Puri to ensure smooth conduct of the Snan Purnima rituals. Security arrangements have been made for hassle-free darshan of devotees, smooth traffic regulation, facilitation of pilgrims and safety of tourists at sea beach and other important points during the Snan Purnima, police officials said. Besides, restrictions have been imposed on movement of vehicles in the town for Tuesday. Also Read - Varanasi to Tirupati: India’s Top Spiritual-Travel Destinations For a Serene Getaway

As part of the preparations for the Snana Ustav or Deva Snan Purnima, when the main idols of the 12th century shrine, are poured sacred water in presence of people, Lord Jagannath and his divine siblings, underwent ‘Senapata Lagi’ (special preparation to leave the sanctum sanctorum), performed by servitors early on Monday morning. During the ritual, which is performed a day before Snana Jatra, Daitapati servitors apply a paste made from Baula Katha (piece of wood of Baula tree) on the deities. Also Read - Devotees Will be Allowed to Witness in Lord Jagannath's Snana Jatra on 14 June

Police forces deployed inside and outside temple

After reviewing the security arrangements made for the Purnima, ADG, law & order, R.K. Sharma said that 52 platoons of force, three commandants, 11 deputy commandants or ASPs, 21 DSPs, 50 inspectors, 270 SI or ASIs, 1000 constables and home guards have been deployed in the pilgrim town. Forces have been deployed inside and outside the temple to manage crowds. Two commandants have been given the responsibility for the crowd management, Sharma said. As many as 40 CCTVs have been installed at various important points of the town while few more will be installed for Rath Yatra, he informed.

Here’s how the ceremony will proceed

The deities would be escorted in ceremonial Pahandi to the Snana Mandap, a huge altar in the temple complex facing the Badadanda, and placed there for observance of the bathing ceremony. The servitors would accord 108 pitchers of aromatic water bath to the holy trinity. After observance of Nitis (rituals) in the afternoon, the deities would be dressed up in special attires looking like Lord Ganesha, which is also called Haati Besha. The devotees would be allowed to go to the bathing altar to offer prayers. However, no devotee would be allowed to touch the deities, officials said.

Timings of rituals to be performed

According to the timing fixed by the SJTA for Snana Jatra, the ceremonial procession of deities will start at 4 am of Tuesday. The bathing ritual on the altar facing the Grand Road will start at 9.30 am and will continue till 11.30 am. The Gajapati Maharaja of Puri, Divyasingha Dev will perform the Chhera Pahanra’ (sweeping of the pandal) between 12.15 pm to 12.45 pm and the deities will be adorned with ‘Hati Bhesa’ (attire of elephant) between 12.45 pm to 2.30 pm.

Temple to remain closed for 15 days from Tuesday

Also, Monday was the last day to have the darshan of the deity inside the temple as the shrine will remain closed for a fortnight from Tuesday night and open a day before annual Ratha Jatra on July 1, said an official of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

(Based on agency inputs)