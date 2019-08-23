New Delhi: Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah had slammed former Prime Minister of the state HD Deve Gowda for not even letting people from their caste grow. Siddaramaiah said, “Deve Gowda never allowed someone else to grow. They don’t even let people from their own caste grow. I have friends in all castes and in all parties.”

Siddaramaiah and Deve Gowda had campaigned in many constituencies. However, Deve Gowda blamed him and Siddaramaiah’s grandson for the loss in elections. “I then he should tell me why our candidates lost. What are the reasons behind it? Did they take any action against those who voted against us?,” asked Siddaramaiah. These remarks came after the JDS patriarch Deve Gowda on Thursday indicated that the Congress-JDS coalition government had collapsed since Kumaraswamy was made the chief minister without any formal consultations from everyone.

Attacking Siddaramaiah further, the former prime minister called the decision taken by Congress high command as ‘wrong’. Gowda stated, “I have clearly said that without taking Mr Siddaramaiah, who was Chief Minister for five years, into confidence Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi all of a sudden came and said Mr Kumaraswamy is the next Chief Minister, it was their wrong decision.”

Notably, the collapse in the coalition government took place on July 22 after the confidence motion was moved. The 14-month long turbulent tenure of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy came was defeated in the assembly, bringing to an end his 14-month long turbulent tenure marked by dissidence within the Congress.

Raising a banner of rebellion, sixteen MLAs (13 from the Congress and 3 JDS) had resigned as legislators which culminated in the fall of the coalition government.

Mr Siddaramaiah had come under criticism after the government collapsed as most of the rebel Congress MLAs, including ST Somashekar, Byrati Basavaraj, MTB Nagaraj, Munirathna and K Sudhakar, were considered his loyalists. However, rubbishing claims that he instigated those MLAs to resign and destabilise the government, Siddaramaiah had called the allegation as false made with mala fide intention.

Congress and JD(S) considered as arch-rivals, especially in old Mysuru region, had bitterly fought against each other during the 2018 assembly polls, but joined hands after the elections threw up a hung verdict to keep BJP, the single largest party in the 225 member assembly, out of power.

Following the collapse of the government, BJP under the leadership of BS Yediyurappa has assumed power on July 26 and proved its majority in the assembly two days later.

