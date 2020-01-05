New Delhi: Amid the ongoing US-Iran face-off, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held a conversation with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif and asserted that India remained deeply concerned about the levels of tension in the region. The Foreign Minister also noted that developments have taken a very serious turn.

“Just concluded a conversation with FM @JZarif of Iran. Noted that developments have taken a very serious turn. India remains deeply concerned about the levels of tension. We agreed to remain in touch,” tweeted Jaishankar.

The conversation between the Jaishankar and Zarif comes after President Trump threatened to target 52 cultural sites in Iran if it attacks Americans to avenge death of Qasem Soleimani, Iranian military commander.

Reacting to this, Army chief of Iran asserted that the United States lacked the ‘courage’ to initiate a conflict. Speaking to news agency IRNA, Mousavi said,”I doubt they have the courage to initiate a conflict (in which the Americans threatened to strike 52 targets).”

Besides, President Trump had also warned Iran of severe consequences if Americans are attacked. He had also defended Friday’s US drone strike which killed Iranian general in Iraq. “They attacked us and we hit back. If they attack again, which I would strongly advise them not to do, we will hit them harder than they have ever been hit before,” the President stated.

Notably, Soleimani (65) was killed on Friday when a US drone fired missiles into a convoy that was leaving the Baghdad International Airport. The strike also killed the deputy chief of Iraq’s powerful Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force.