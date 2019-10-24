New Delhi: With securing 158 seats out of 288 seats of Assembly in Maharashtra, the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance gets a clear mandate to retain power in the state. As per the latest trend, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is leading on 158 seats, the Congress on 108 seats and others on 22 seats.

As per the latest update, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is leading by 5,103 votes from Nagpur South West assembly seat against Congress candidate and former BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh.

Fadnavis’ deputy CM candidate and Shiv Sena’s first-timer Aaditya Thackeray has also established a comfortable victory in Worli assembly constituency against NCP’s Suresh Mane.

Looking back to 2014, the BJP had won 122 seats in Maharashtra, the Sena 63, the Congress 42 and the NCP 41.

As per the latest trends, former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar is leading a comfortable win over his BJP rival Gopichand Padalkar in Baramati. Besides, Dhananjay Munde was leading over his rival BJP minister Pankaja Munde by 9540 votes in Parli.

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who fought from Nagpur South West continues to be the party’s favourite face for the most coveted post in the state. With the BJP-Shiv Sena emerging victorious, Fadnavis is all set to head the CM’s crown once again. He is seeking a fifth term as MLA from Nagpur South West Assembly constituency as he took on Congress candidate Ashish Deshmukh.

A member of both the BJP and the RSS, Fadnavis began his political career in 1989 as the ward president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and rose within party ranks to become the president of the state unit in 2013.

Aaditya Thackeray

In just four months’ time after taking the first step in politics, Thackeray scion Aditya Thackeray appeared to achieve victory as the party is on the way to becoming a potential king-maker in the state.

The win was evident for the 20-year-old Aditya as he is quick to learn and had displayed his boyish innocence during the election rally in the state by saying that he was already a ‘CM’ or a ‘Common Man’, comparing himself to ordinary people in his constituency.

Before plunging into politics, the soft-spoken and fresh graduate was the chief of the party’s Yuva Sena in 2010 and then became a Shiv Sena leader in 2018.

Aditya did his schooling from the reputed Bombay Scottish School, Mahim, later went to the hallowed portals of St. Xaviers College for his BA (History) and subsequently completed his law degree from the prestigious Government Law College.

Counting of votes for all the 288 Assembly segments began at 8 am on Thursday at 269 locations in the state. Earlier, the exit polls have predicted a clear victory win for the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government in the state. The polling for the 288 assembly seats was held on Monday which witnessed a voter turnout of 61.13 per cent.