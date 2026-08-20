Devendra Fadnavis takes big decision as Maharashtra government set to take action against THESE auto-taxi drivers, licenses likely to...

New Delhi: The Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government is all set to enforce the rule making knowledge of Marathi mandatory for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers. From Thursday, the government will launch a special drive to take action against auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers who do not know Marathi. Additionally, the entire process of verifying a driver’s “working knowledge” of Marathi before issuing a new badge will be video-recorded.
State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik made the announcement on Wednesday.
While speaking at a press conference at the Mantralaya, Sarnaik said Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials are being asked to record the entire process of checking a driver’s Marathi proficiency before issuing a badge. Officials have also been directed to strictly follow the prescribed procedure.
It is important to note that under the recently amended Motor Vehicle Rules in the state, auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers are now required to have a “working knowledge” of Marathi.
Notably, there are around six lakh auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers in Maharashtra. Out of this number, a significant number concentrated in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The government says the rule is not intended to take away anyone’s livelihood, but rather to encourage drivers to learn the local language. However, non-Marathi-speaking drivers continue to have concerns about the rule.
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