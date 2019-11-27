New Delhi: Devendra Fadnavis, who on Tuesday resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test before 5 PM on November 27, changed his Twitter profile for the fourth time in a month. From being Chief Minister to caretaker Chief Minister to ‘Maharashtra’s Sevak,’ Fadnavis’ Twitter profile sees him back as caretaker Chief Minister again.

Fadnavis resigned as Chief Minister just an hour after Ajit Pawar resigned as his deputy, after informing the former that he did not have the numbers.

Fadnavis had first changed his Twitter profile to caretaker Chief Minister on November 8, followed by Maharashtra’s Sevak on November 12 when President’s Rule was imposed in the state. The profile was changed to Chief Minister once again on Saturday when he took oath of office in sudden and dramatic early morning developments.

Ajit Pawar of the NCP was sworn-in as the deputy Chief Minister.

With Fadnavis having resigned, he will be succeeded as Maharashtra Chief Minister by Uddhav Thackeray, the president of now-former BJP ally Shiv Sena, which snapped its ties with the saffron party after it did not agree to its demands to implement the ’50-50 formula’, which would have seen the two parties share the Chief Minister’s chair for 2.5 months each, with the Sena getting the first shot.

Instead, the Sena entered into negotiations with the NCP and the Congress, ultimately forming with them a coalition called ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi,’ which will now govern the country’s richest state.