New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s official bungalow ‘Varsha‘ has been mentioned in the defaulter list by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Fadnavis’s bungalow has been listed under the defaulter category as it is yet to pay water bills worth Rs 7,44,981, an RTI query filed by activist Shakeel Ahmed Shaikh, revealed.

Besides CM Fadnavis, names of other state ministers including Sudhir Mungantiwar, Vinod Tawde, Pankaja Munde, Eknath Shinde and Ramdas Kadam are also in the list of defaulters who have not paid bills worth Rs 45 lakh.

The state government’s official guest house – ‘Sahyadri’- also has pending bills worth Rs 12,04,390. RTI query claimed that the charges have been pending since 2001.

“If the bills of the Chief Minister’s and other State Minister’s bungalows are not paid in time, then how can you expect a common people to do it? If the common people fail to pay their bills, their water connection is disconnected. The same should be done to all the defaulters including Chief Minister’s official bungalow,” a leading portal quoted RTI activist Shakeel Ahmed Shaikh as saying.

The shocking revelations come months ahead of the Assembly elections in Maharashtra. The term of the current 13th Legislative Assembly is to end on November 9 as the first meeting of the new house was held on November 10, 2014.