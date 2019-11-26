New Delhi: The latest leader to comment on the Maharashtra political crisis is West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee when she on Tuesday said that Devendra Fadnavis should not have taken the oath of office before proving the majority in the assembly of the state. She also said that Fadnavis did the right thing by resigning from the chief minister’s post as he did not have the majority to form the government.

“Devendra Fadnavis did the right thing by resigning as the CM of Maharashtra. He did not have the majority. He should not have taken the oath in the first place before proving his majority in the assembly,” she said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata: Devendra Fadnavis did the right thing by resigning (as Maharashtra CM), he did not have the majority. He should not have taken the oath in the first place before proving his majority. pic.twitter.com/45u9oKYGvM — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2019

The statement from the West Bengal Chief Minister comes hours after Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar tendered resignations from their respective posts earlier in the day.

The decision from the leaders came after the Supreme Court passed an order for a floor test in the Assembly to prove the majority to form the government in the state.

Earlier in the day, NCP leader Nawab Malik also slammed the BJP and Devendra Fadnavis for spoiling the Shiv Sena in the state. Going sarcastic, Malik said the Shiv Sena was spoiled after joining hands with the BJP in Maharashtra.

Speaking in Lok Sabha, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari also slammed the BJP and said the Supreme Court should look into how this government in Maharashtra was formed illegally.

“We want the Supreme Court to look into how this government was formed illegally. When did the Governor receive a claim for forming the government, when was notice to remove President’s rule received,” he said in Lok Sabha.

Talking about the BJP’s claim on horse-trading, Tewari said, “They’re taking a moral high ground saying we didn’t indulge in horse-trading. We ask, why did you then rush into forming a government overnight?”