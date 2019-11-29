New Delhi: Having resigned as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis has begun to vacate the official Chief Minister’s residence in South Mumbai which was earlier allotted to him, stated news agency PTI.

A police official posted at ‘Varsha’, the official CM bungalow located in the upscale Malabar Hill area, said that a professional packers and movers company had sent a vehicle to the residence on Thursday afternoon to shift the belongings of Fadnavis.

It must be noted that Devendra Fadnavis had officially resigned from the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister on Tuesday afternoon.

Sources claimed that the former Maharashtra Chief Minister, who hails from Nagpur, is currently looking for a new house in Mumbai to shift with his family members.

Fadnavis’s wife Amrita works at a senior position in Axis Bank and their daughter also studies here. They had shifted to Mumbai after Fadnavis became Chief Minister in October 2014.

As the leader of the BJP’s legislature party, Fadnavis, elected from the Nagpur South West seat, is likely to become the Leader of Opposition in the new assembly.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday evening took oath as the new chief minister of Maharashtra.

Thackeray’s family residence ‘Matoshree’ is located in suburban Bandra.

The swearing-in ceremony follows days of dramatic political developments, in which the BJP had formed government on November 23 morning after Ajit Pawar broke ranks with the NCP and aligned with the BJP.

Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as CM and deputy CM, respectively.

However, the four-day-old government collapsed on Tuesday after Ajit Pawar resigned citing “personal reasons” and Fadnavis followed suit.

(With inputs from PTI)