New Delhi: With just a few days left before the Assembly elections begin in Bihar, state BJP in-charge Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Fadnavis wrote, "I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break ! I have tested #COVID19 positive and in isolation. Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors."

He further asked those who came in contact with him to get tested for the novel coronavirus. He wrote, "Take care, everyone !"