Opposition targets Devendra Fadnavis over ‘deteriorating’ law and order after Tiger Shroff firing incident

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare said the firing incident was very shocking. "It is a warning not to industrialists or VIPs but to the Maharashtra Chief Minister, who is also the Home Minister, that it cannot do anything to the Bishnoi gang. If the government has courage, when will it crush the Bishnoi gang? she asked.

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Opposition targets Devendra Fadnavis over 'deteriorating' law and order

New Delhi: The opposition parties launched a scathing attack against the Devendra Fadnavis over a firing attempt on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, alleging that law and order in the city and state had deteriorated. The police have said that Shroff escaped unhurt after gunmen opened fire near Pushpa Park in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening. His driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured in the incident.

The officials have further added that the police have formed multiple teams to investigate the case and are trying to establish the chain of events leading to the incident. The Opposition alleged that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, has failed to maintain law and order.

Maharashtra Congress Slams CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal accused the Mahayuti government of creating a “jungle raj” in the state following the firing incident involving Shroff and demanded Fadnavis’s resignation on moral grounds over deteriorating law and order.

In a post on X, Sapkal said who would guarantee the safety of common people if an actor could be targeted in a firing incident on a Mumbai street. He alleged that the law and order situation in Maharashtra had deteriorated, criminals no longer feared the law and the chief minister had lost control over the police administration.

Sapkal said Fadnavis had failed in his responsibilities as chief minister and home minister and should accept moral responsibility and resign immediately. In a post on X, Congress leader Sachin Sawant said Mumbai appeared to be in the grip of chaos and accused Fadnavis of failing to maintain law and order.

Referring to the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, the firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence and threats to actors and film producers, Sawant questioned the state government’s efforts to rein in anti-social elements.

He said the situation had reached a point where people who had earlier compared Maharashtra with Bihar were now saying that even Bihar was better.

NCP (SP) Raises Concern:

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar said the incident came days after the recent killing of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar in Thane. The firing incident involving the actor’s car was alarming, although the actor escaped unhurt, Pawar said.

He also said such incidents, including the firing outside the Juhu residence of filmmaker Rohit Shetty, in Mumbai, the country’s financial capital, could undermine investor confidence.

Pawar said the home portfolio should be handed over to a “competent minister” if the situation had become difficult to handle.

NCP (SP) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto alleged that criminals were operating without fear of the law in Maharashtra. “From criminals wielding koytas (sickles) to gunmen, criminals are roaming free in the state. Safety of citizens is at peril,” he said in a statement.

(With PTI Inputs)