New Delhi: India-born Devika Bulchandani was named the Global Chief Executive Officer by the advertising and public relations agency Ogilvy. Bulchandani, who has been serving as Global President and CEO of Ogilvy North America, succeeds Andy Main who is stepping down as Global CEO and will serve as a Senior Advisor until the end of the year, the company said in a statement.

Devika Bulchandani is the latest in a slew of Indian-origin executives taking leadership role in global multinationals in varied fields. Last week coffee giant Starbucks appointed Laxman Narasimhan as its chief executive. The list includes Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Twitter head Parag Agrawal, Leena Nair from Chanel and Arvind Krishna -CEO IBM Group.

Who is Devika Bulchandan – New CEO of Ogilvy