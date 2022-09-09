New Delhi: India-born Devika Bulchandani was named the Global Chief Executive Officer by the advertising and public relations agency Ogilvy. Bulchandani, who has been serving as Global President and CEO of Ogilvy North America, succeeds Andy Main who is stepping down as Global CEO and will serve as a Senior Advisor until the end of the year, the company said in a statement.Also Read - Indian-origin Woman Ends Life In New York After Continuous Torture For Not Bearing Son, Leaves Video Suicide Note
Devika Bulchandani is the latest in a slew of Indian-origin executives taking leadership role in global multinationals in varied fields. Last week coffee giant Starbucks appointed Laxman Narasimhan as its chief executive. The list includes Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Twitter head Parag Agrawal, Leena Nair from Chanel and Arvind Krishna -CEO IBM Group.
Who is Devika Bulchandan – New CEO of Ogilvy
- Devika Bulchandani will be responsible for all aspects of the creative network’s business across 131 offices in 93 countries and spanning its advertising, public relations, experience, consulting, and health units, Ogilvy said in a statement.
- Devika Bulchandani will join WPP’s Executive Committee as she takes on her new role, the company said. Ogilvy is part of global leading marketing and communications group, WPP.
- Popularly known as Dev in the industry, Devika Bulchandani’s “proudest achievements have occurred at the intersection of the social causes she champions and brand-building efforts on behalf of clients”.
- Devika Bulchandani was the driving force behind Mastercard’s long-running “Priceless” campaign as well as “True Name”, a feature launched in 2019 that empowers transgender and non-binary people to display their chosen name on their Mastercard, the company said in its statement.
- Devika Bulchandani had helped launch “Fearless Girl,” a symbol of women’s equality, a campaign that became one of the most awarded campaigns in the history of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
- Amritsar-born Devika Bulchandani spent 26 years at McCann in various leadership roles including President of McCann North America. She had earned her masters degree from University of Southern California.