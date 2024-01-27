Devnagari Inscriptions, Stone With ‘Swastik’ Carving: ASI Report On Gyanvapi Mosque Describes Hindu Temple Existed

A large Hindu temple existed before the construction of Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, said Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the case while reading out the report from the Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI) survey.

In this Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 file photo, Members of the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) team conduct a scientific survey at the Gyanvapi mosque complex, in Varanasi. A Varanasi court on Wednesday ruled that the ASI report on the Gyanvapi mosque complex survey will be given to both sides while making it clear that the report should not be made public, the counsel for the Hindu litigants said. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The recent survey conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on the Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi has brought to light some interesting findings. According to the ASI report, there was a ‘large Hindu temple’ present at the site before the construction of the existing mosque. The report further states that parts of the temple were used in the construction of the Islamic place of worship. The survey was conducted to address the claims made by Hindu petitioners who sought year-round access for darshan and pooja of Maa Shringar Gauri in the Gyanvapi Masjid compound. The ASI, in its 839-page report, concluded that there indeed existed a Hindu temple before the construction of the mosque. The conclusion was drawn based on a scientific survey, study of architectural remains, exposed features and artifacts, inscriptions, art, and sculptures.

Trending Now

The Gyanvapi Masjid, built in the 17th century, is located adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, one of the holiest sites for Hindus. The dispute over the site has been ongoing for decades, with both Hindu and Muslim communities claiming ownership and access rights. The ASI survey was conducted as part of the legal process to determine the historical facts and resolve the dispute.

You may like to read

It is important to note that the ASI report is still being analyzed, and its full contents have not been made public yet.

ASI report findings

Madan Mohan Yadav, a lawyer representing one of the Hindu petitioners, Rakhi Singh, said during the survey, evidence has been found at 32 places suggesting the existence of a temple there.

Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing four women petitioners in the case, claimed debris of the statues of Hindu gods had been found in two basements during the survey. Some parts of the pre-existing temple including pillars were used in the construction of the Gyanvapi mosque, he added.

He claimed the order and the date of demolition of the temple are inscribed on stone in Persian language. A stone with “mahamukti” inscribed on it has also been found.

Jain further claimed that the western wall in the rear side of the mosque is the wall of the pre-existing temple. A “ghanta” (a large size bell) and a “swastik” symbol are inscribed on the wall, he said, adding that the report says the roof of the basement is placed on pillars of temples in Nagara style.

“These evidence indicate that when the temple of Adivishwara was demolished by Aurangzeb in the 17th century, a grand temple was pre-existing there,” Jain claimed.

He said they would appeal in the court for a survey of the wazu khana, where ablutions are performed before namaz. On the basis of the report, they would present their side by placing evidence before the court during the next hearing on February 6, he added.

The ASI report says, “Based on the scientific studies and observations – central chamber and main entrance of the pre-existing structure is existing structure, western chamber and western wall, reuse of pillars and pilasters of pre-existing structure in the existing structure, inscriptions on the existing structure, Arabic and Persian inscription on the loose stone, sculptural remains in cellars, etc – it can be said that there existed a large Hindu temple, prior to the construction of the existing structure.”

Remains of a bird figure carved on the doorsill appears to be that of a cock, the report says, and adds that the western wall of the existing structure is the remaining part of a pre-existing Hindu temple.

A central chamber “tastefully decorated with carvings of animals and birds”, pillars with “lotus medallion” and “flower bud chains”, a “large decorated entrance gateway” on the wall of one of the chambers, according to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)

It cited existing architectural remains, decorated mouldings on the walls, “karma-ratha” and “prati-ratha” (something to depict Shiva and Parvati) of the central chamber, a large decorated entrance gate with ornamental skirting on the eastern wall of the western chamber

Central chamber attached to the wall still exists unchanged whereas modifications have been made to both the side chambers.

According to the report, the pillars and pilasters used in the existing structure were studied systematically and scientifically. For the enlargement of the mosque and constructing sahan, parts of the pre-existing temple including pillars and pilasters were reused with little modifications.

Minute study of the pillars and pilasters in the corridor suggest that they were originally part of the pre-existing Hindu temple, it says.

For their reuse in the existing structure, vyala figures carved on either side of lotus medallion were mutilated and after removing the stone mass from the corners that space was decorated with floral design. This observation is supported by two similar pilasters still existing on the northern and southern walls of the western chamber in their original place, the ASI report says.

During the survey, the report says, a number of inscriptions were noticed on the existing and pre-existing structure.

These are, in fact, inscriptions on the stones of the pre-existing Hindu temples, which have been reused during the construction/repair of the existing structure. They include inscriptions in Devnagari, Grantha, Telugu and Kannada scripts, it adds.

These inscriptions, the report said, suggested that the pilgrims offered obeisance to their deity that involved burning a lamp. The 34 inscriptions examined, ASI said, suggested reuse of earlier inscriptions in the structure.

“Three names of deities such as Janardhana, Rudra, and Uměśvara are found in these inscriptions. Terms such as Mahā-muktimendapa mentioned in three inscriptions is of great significance,” it said.

The case

The Allahabad high court had in August 2023 paved the way for conducting a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid after it dismissed the Gyanvapi mosque committee’s petition challenging the Varanasi district judge’s July 21 order for a survey of the premises by the ASI.

The original suit of 1991 was filed by the Hindu plaintiffs seeking possession of the Gyanvapi Masjid premises. The recent suit filed by five Hindu women led by Rakhi Singh seeks year-round access for darshan and pooja of Maa Shringar Gauri in the Gyanvapi Masjid compound.

On January 3, the ASI, in an application submitted to the district court, argued that its report was of “vital importance”. If the report “is unsealed and disclosed in public” before the submission of a copy of the report in the suit of the ‘Ancient Idol of Swambhu Lord Vishweshwar vs Anjuman Intezamia Masajid in the civil judge, senior division, fast track, there would be “more chance” of spreading “rumour and misrepresentation in public,” which may affect the work of the ASI, the ASI said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.