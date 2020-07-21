New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passed away on Tuesday at the age of 85. He had been seriously ill since June 11, when he was admitted to Lucknow’s Medanta Hospital, where he breathed his last today. A former Lok Sabha MP and a 3-term UP MLA, he was known as the protege of the late former Prime Minister Atatl Bihari Vajpayee. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, in Hospital For Over a Month, Passes Away at 85

Here are some reactions to the demise of the BJP stalwart:

President Ram Nath Kovind: In the passing away of Madhya Pradesh Governor Shri Lal Ji Tandon, we have lost a legendary leader who combined cultural sophistication of Lucknow and acumen of a national stalwart. I deeply mourn his death. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Shri Lalji Tandon will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve society. He played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He made a mark as an effective administrator, always giving importance of public welfare. Anguished by his passing away.

Home Minister Amit Shah: I am deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Lalji Tandon, the senior BJP leader and the Governor of Madhya Pradesh. His entire life was devoted to public service and he played a very important role in the expansion of the organization in Uttar Pradesh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: The news of the demise of Shri Lalji Tandon, Governor of Madhya Pradesh and a tall personality of Uttar Pradesh, is very painful. I worked with him for a long time. He devoted his life to the service of the public and has left a distinct mark in his work.

BJP president JP Nadda: Saddened at the death of Shri Lalji Tandon, the Governor of Madhya Pradesh and senior BJP leader. He devoted his life to the service of the nation. This is an irreparable loss for the BJP. May God bless the saintly soul and give strength to the bereaved family to suffer. Om Shanti.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan: The demise of revered Tandon ji is my personal loss. I always got father-like affection from him. Whenever there was difficulty, I used to take his guidance. His absence will be deeply felt.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath: Saddened at the news of the demise of the honourable MP Governor Lalji Tandon. With his death, the country has lost a popular mass leader, a qualified administrator and a powerful social worker. He was the soul of Lucknow.