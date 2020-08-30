New Delhi: To make prasad available for devotees at the door step, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) on Sunday said it has made an agreement with the India Post for the purpose. Also Read - 10 Gujarat ATS Personnel Test Coronavirus Positive

Issuing a statement, the SMVDSB managing the shrine said the agreement has been signed with the department of posts for delivery of prasad to people across the country.

The shrine atop Trikuta hills reopened on August 16 after remaining closed for nearly five months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Executive Officer of the Shrine Board, Ramesh Kumar and Director (Headquarters), Postal Service, J-K, Gaurav Srivastava signed the agreement at the Spiritual Growth Centre, Katra on Saturday.

For facilitating devotees, especially during the prevailing circumstances, the board introduced the facility of delivery of prasad at their places.

The statement from the SMVDSB said that the initiative of the board will help those devotees avail the prasad who could not undertake the yatra due to circumstances created by the pandemic.

The SMVDSB said that three categories of prasad have been launched by the board on a no profit no loss basis, which can be booked either through the official website of the board or through telephonic mode on the dedicated mobile number (9906019475).

Earlier, the shrine board had offered a facility for devotees to perform ‘hawan’ or ‘puja’, in absentia, at the Yagya Shala at Bhawan.

To facilitate devotee’s journey to the shrine, supplementary facilities such as helicopter, battery operated vehicles and passenger ropeway between Bhawan and Bhairon have also been pressed into service for pilgrims.

With COVID guidelines in place, the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine was reopened for devotees earlier this month.

Thermal scanners have been installed at different places on the trek to Mata’s Shrine. No helpers or ponies will be allowed to move with the devotees who will have to walk the entire trek from Katra base camp.

(With inputs from IANS, PTI)