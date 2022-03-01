Shirdi: There is good news for devotees of Saibaba. Now Devotees can pay obeisance at ate night and early morning special ‘aartis’ at the famous Saibaba temple in Shirdi from Tuesday. Devotees were unable to attend these special aartis because of the Covid-19-induced night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am in Maharashtra, however, the temple authorities have revised the aarti timing for people’s convenience.Also Read - GST Collections In February Top Rs 1,33,000 Crore, 18 Per Cent Higher Than Feb 2021

Sharing the revised timeing on Tuesday, the Saibaba temple trust informed that now the early morning 'kakad aarti' will be start from 5.15 am instead of 4.30 am, and the late night 'shejarti aarti' will start from 10 pm instead of 10.30 pm, Mint reported.

According to Bhagyashree Banayat, the CEO of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, the descision was taken in view of devotees demanded asking to b allowed to attend both the special prayer events.

Banayat informed that till 2008, the timings of the morning and evening aartis were 5.15 am and 10 pm, respectively, but later they were changed due to some reasons. “We have just reverted to the earlier timings,” she said.