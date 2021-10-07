Shimla: With the beginning of nine-day Navratri festival today, hundreds of devotees assembled in different parts of Himachal Pradesh and offered prayers. One of the busiest shrines in north India, the hilltop Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur district saw a majority of pilgrims from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.Also Read - What is The Significance of Nine Nights of Navratri? Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Explains

The popular shrines of Chintpurni in Una district and Jwalaji and Brajeshwari Devi temples in Kangra district witnessed a huge rush. Also Read - Navratri 2021 Day 1: Maa Shailputri Puja Vidhi and Mantra

“We are expecting a daily arrival of 25,000 to 30,000 devotees during the Navratri,” an official at the Naina Devi shrine said. Also Read - Navratri 2021 Start and End Date: Know Full Schedule Timings, Puja Muhurat of 9-Day Long Navratri Festival

Devotees offer prayers at Gorakhpur's Kali Temple as the nine-day long festival of Navratri begins from today pic.twitter.com/R2HFcbEoqI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 7, 2021

COVID-19 vaccination is a must for the devotees visiting the temples. Officials said only those devotees who had the final vaccination certificate or RT-PCR negative report, not older than 72 hours, would be allowed to enter the temples across the state.

Devotees would be able to watch online live “darshan” of Brajeshwari Devi, Naina Devi, Chintpurni and Jwalaji temples. They would also be able to offer online offerings.

HP | Mata Bajreshwari Temple, Kangra ready to welcome devotees as Navratri begins today No. of devotees allowed will be as per COVID guidelines. Devotees visiting from outside the state need to carry a negative RT-PCR report or vaccination certificate: Dist. Collector Kangra pic.twitter.com/Sa9s6HOcyE — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2021

Security has been beefed up and closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras have been installed to manage the crowd in all the prominent shrines, a senior police official said.

Navratri festival, which is festival will conclude on October 15.

