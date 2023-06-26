Home

News

India

Devraj Patel, Face of Viral ‘Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai’ Meme, Dies In Road Accident

Devraj Patel, Face of Viral ‘Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai’ Meme, Dies In Road Accident

Devraj was only 21 years old but had on his YouTube account, more than 4 lakh subscribers. He also had more than 57k Instagram followers.

The comedian, Devraj Patel, was killed on the spot in a road accident. (Image: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, YouTuber Devraj Patel, who rose to prominence for his meme template ‘dil se bura lagta hai bhai’, died in a road accident on Monday. The incident took place when a speeding truck ramed into Devraj’s motorbike from behind near Labhandih in Raipur. The rider was Devraj’s friend, according to the police. The 21-year-old Devraj had over 4 lakh subscribers on his Youtube channel and more than 57k followers on Instagram.

Expressing grief on the death of the famous youtuber, Chattisgarh Cheif Minister tweeted, “Devraj Patel, who made his place among crores of people with “Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai”, who made us all laugh, left us today.” He also added, “The loss of amazing talent at this young age is very sad. May God give strength to his family and loved ones to bear this loss. Om Shanti”

You may like to read

In his last twitter post, he had posted a photo of his meeting with IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra. Netizens rushed to twitter and posted their condolences.

One user named Shesh Nath Pandey replied to the tweet of the CM and said, “The one who made us all laugh soon turned to tears. Feeling very bad today”.

Another user wrote, “He was so young. What happened?”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.