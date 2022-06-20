New Delhi: A day after two Delhi-bound aircraft that took off from Patna and Guwahati returned due to bird hits, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday directed airports across the country to review their hazard management plan for wildlife that poses a threat to aircraft operational safety.Also Read - Captain Monica Khanna's Sully Moment: Hailed For Overweight Landing Of SpiceJet Flight Boeing 737

The aviation watchdog noted that the presence of birds and animals in and around airports is known to increase during monsoons and asked private airport operators and the state-run Airports Authority of India to take the required steps.

"We are all aware that during monsoon season wild life (birds and animals) activity increases in and around airports. Presence of wildlife in airport vicinity poses a serious threat to aircraft operational safety. All airports are requested to review their wild life hazard management plan for any gap and ensure strict implementation of strategies for wild life hazard management within and also outside the airfield," DGCA joint DG Maneesh Kumar has said in a letter to all airport operators and airport directors.

Within the airport, the steps to be taken include: “grass trimming and spraying of insecticides; frequent runway inspection for bird activities; deployment of bird chasers and bird scaring devices; Regular garbage disposal in the operational area and avoiding water concentration and open drains.”

For tackling the issue outside airport premises, Kumar says: “Airport Environment Management Committee (AMC) meetings (should) be convened to discuss and review implementation of measures to reduce bird hazard. Frequent inspection by airport wild life hazard management team/AMC to identify sources of wild life attraction such as garbage dump, open disposal of abattoir/butcheries waste and coordination with local authorities for mitigation of sources of wild life attraction.”