DGCA Amends Rules, Says Airlines To Refund Up To 75% Of Ticket Cost If Passengers Downgraded Involuntarily

Last year, the DGCA directed airlines to sell only unserviceable seats and not that have been chronically out of service for some time.

The civil aviation regulating body said the amendment will allow the passenger, who is downgraded involuntarily and is carried in a class lower than that for which the ticket is purchased, to be reimbursed by the airline.

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday amended its Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) rules for air passengers who are unable to board due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights.

For domestic flights, the airlines will refund 75% of the cost of ticket including taxes, the DGCA said, adding that for international flights, airlines will refund 30% of the cost of ticket including taxes for flights of 1500km or less.

“50% of the cost of the ticket including taxes for flights between 1500km to 3500km. 75 % of the cost of ticket including taxes for flights more than 3500km,” the DGCA said in the amended guidelines.

Notably, the DGCA has amended the rules regarding facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights to strengthen the rights of air travellers affected by downgrading of their ticket.

For the unversed, being downgraded means passengers who booked first, business or premium economy being made to fly in a class lower than they had booked for and paid.

