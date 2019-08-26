New Delhi: The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked passengers not to carry Apple MacBook Pro onboard purchased primarily between September 2015 and February 2017 owing to risk of battery fires. Issuing an advisory, the DGCA urged travelers not to fly with the affected models either in hand baggage or check-in bag until the battery has been verified as safe or replaced by the manufacturer.

“Consequent upon the recall of a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops by M/s Apple Inc. (sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017, due to fears that their batteries may overheat and pose a safety risk, DGCA requests all air passengers not to fly with the affected models either in hand-baggage or checked-in baggage until the battery has been verified/certified as safe or replaced by the manufacturer,” the advisory read.

A couple of months ago, the company (Apple) had issued a notice for batteries in certain MacBook Pro units. “Apple announced a voluntary recall of a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units which contain a battery that may overheat and pose a safety risk. The units were sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017 and can be identified by their product serial number. The recall does not affect any other 15-inch MacBook Pro units or other Mac notebooks. Because customer safety is a top priority, Apple is asking customers to stop using affected 15-inch MacBook Pro units. Customers should visit apple.com/support/en-in/15-inch-macbook-pro-battery-recall for details on product eligibility and how to have a battery replaced, free of charge,” the company had said in the release.

Earlier on Sunday, Singapore Airlines had also banned a few models of MacBook Pro laptops on board. Besides Singapore, Thai and Cathay Pacific are among the other foreign airlines which had refrained flyers from carrying 15-inch MacBook Pro notebooks sold between September 2015 and February 2017 on the aircraft.