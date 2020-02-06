New Delhi: The airlines’ regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday wrote to airline CEOs and advised all domestic carriers to strictly comply with Vishakha guidelines that concern with sexual harassment complaints on flights.

“We’ve received numerous complaints from female pilots and cabin crew regarding harassment,” the DGCA’s directive stated.

“All the airlines are hereby advised to ensure strict compliance of the Vishakha guidelines. They should also give wide publicity about this committee among the employees to facilitate hassle-free reporting and disposal of matter in accordance with relevant national regulations,” it added.

The DGCA has asked the airlines make employees more aware of the norms under the complaint committee and intimate the action taken on the basis of the directive within 14 days.

The Vishakha guidelines were promulgated by the Supreme Court in 1997 a set of procedural steps in cases of sexual harassment. In 2013, the guidelines were superseded by the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act.