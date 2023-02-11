Home

DGCA Imposes Financial Penalty Of ₹20 Lakh On Air Asia. Here’s Why

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation imposed a financial penalty of Rs 20 lakh on Air Asia for violation of applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements.

DGCA also imposed a financial Penalty of Rs 3 lakhs each on eight Designated Examiners of Air Asia (India) Ltd for failing to discharge their duties. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation imposed a financial penalty of Rs 20 lakh on Air Asia for violation of applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements. The body has also imposed a financial Penalty of Rs. 3 lakhs each on eight Designated Examiners of Air Asia (India) Ltd for failing to discharge their duties as per applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements.

In a statement, DGCA said that a surveillance inspection of Air Asia (India) Ltd was carried out by DGCA during November 23-25, 2022. During the inspection, the DGCA team observed that a few mandatory exercises of the pilots of Air Asia (India) Ltd were not done during the Pilot Proficiency Check/Instrument Rating check (which is an International Civil Aviation Organization requirement) as per schedule, resulting in violation of DGCA regulations, the statement read.

The body also issued a show cause notice to the accountable manager, head of training and all designated examiners of Air Asia (India) Ltd as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for lack of oversight of their regulatory obligations. The written reply of the accountable manager, head of training and all designated examiners were also examined.

