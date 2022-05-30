New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), aviation regulator, has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on SpiceJet for training its Boeing 737 Max aircraft’s pilots on a faulty simulator as it could have adversely impacted flight safety.Also Read - SpiceJet Plane to Gorakhpur Returns to Mumbai After Windshield Crack Observed

To recall, the DGCA had earlier barred 90 SpiceJet pilots from flying B737 Max aircraft. The pilots will have to be retrained, the regulator had ordered. After barring the pilots, the regulator had issued a show-cause notice to the airline, sources told PTI.

The response sent by the airline was not found satisfactory, they mentioned.

“The training being imparted by the airline could have adversely affected flight safety and hence was nullified,” one of the sources stated.

Therefore, the DGCA has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on SpiceJet for using a faulty simulator to train their Max aircraft’s pilots, sources mentioned.