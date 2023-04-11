Home

DGCA Issues Advisory, Directs Airlines To Take Strict Action Against Unruly Drunk Passengers

New Delhi: In view of rising incidents of unruly passengers onboard flights, Aviation regulator DGCA issued an advisory to airlines reiterating the existing provisions in place to deal with such passengers. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief Vikram Dev Dutt on Monday issued an advisory for airlines, pilots and cabin crew, reminding them of what has to be done in cases like people smoking in aircraft, altercation between passengers, inebriated people misbehaving and “inappropriate touching or sexual harassment” by passengers on board aircraft during flight.

The advisory came on the day when Air India deboarded an unruly male passenger who caused physical harm to two cabin crew members onboard a Delhi-London flight, which returned to the national capital shortly after departure.

The DGCA stressed that there are provisions under the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) for action to be taken by the airline to deal with unruly passengers. DGCA said that in the recent past, it has noticed a few incidents such as smoking in aircraft, consumption of alcoholic beverages resulting in unruly behaviour, altercations between passengers and sometimes inappropriate touching or sexual harassment by the passengers onboard an aircraft during the flight, wherein “post holders, pilots and cabin crew members have failed to take appropriate actions”.

“Such incidents have the potential of compromising the safety of aircraft operations,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

The watchdog has advised the heads of operations of all airlines to sensitise their pilots, cabin crew and post holders on handling of unruly passengers through appropriate means.

The measures can be “but not limited to a training programme for ensuring effective monitoring, maintenance of good order and discipline on board the aircraft so that safety of aircraft operations is not jeopardised in any manner,” the advisory said.

DGCA regulations provide for classifying unruly passenger behaviour into three levels and such people can face flying bans for varying periods.

Level 1: Unruly behaviour such as physical gestures, verbal harassment and unruly inebriation Level 2: Physically abusive behaviour like pushing, kicking or sexual harassment Lavel 3: Life-threatening behaviour such as damage to aircraft operating systems, physical violence like choking and murderous assault

Depending on the level of unruly behaviour, an internal committee set up by the airline concerned can decide on the duration for which an unruly passenger can be banned from flying.

Unruly Incidents On-Board

On Monday, Air India deboarded an unruly male passenger who caused physical harm to two cabin crew members onboard a Delhi-London flight, which returned to the national capital shortly after departure.

The passenger was handed over to the security personnel after flight AI 111 landed at the Delhi airport and an FIR has also been lodged with the police, the airline said in a statement.

Last Saturday, a drunk man attempted to open the emergency hatch mid-air on IndiGo’s Delhi-Bengaluru flight. On March 20, an inebriated Swedish passenger molested a cabin crew member onboard IndiGo’s Bangkok-Mumbai flight. On March 11, a US citizen was found smoking in the lavatory on Air India’s London-Mumbai flight. In a written reply to Rajya Sabha on April 3, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said as many as 63 persons were put in the ‘No Fly List’ by airlines in 2022.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.