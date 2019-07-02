New Delhi: In the wake of ongoing monsoon season and multiple incidents of runway accidents, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday issued an ‘Air Safety Circular’ for airlines with guidelines on aircraft operations.

The circular stated, “Aircraft operations during monsoon season poses challenges, which of late have resulted in a number of occurrences.” It added, “Operators are advised to adhere to the following precautions while planning operations during monsoon conditions.”

The circular presented category-wise guidelines for aircraft to take careful measures to ensure the safety of its passengers.

It emphasised on conducting a stabilised approach as per Operations Circular 3 of 2017. “Crew should be encouraged to Go-Around when approach becomes unstabilised or in case of any condition which reduces visual references to enable a safe landing,” it read.

On the awareness of a lighting system, the circular stated, “It must be ensured that the crew is aware of the lighting system available at the airport including the coded lighting system.”

The circular comes after a number of cases were reported of flights veering off route while landing owing to heavy rainfall and wet runway.

A few hours ago, a Spicejet Boeing 737 800 aircraft on Pune-Kolkata route reportedly veered off towards right of the runway centerline due to heavy rains and damaged the runway edge lights.

A senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) told PTI that it is probing the incidents of planes overshooting runways.

A Spicejet flight from Jaipur skidded off the taxiway while landing at the Mumbai airport on Monday.

On June 30, an Air India Express flight veered off the runway to hit the soft ground at the Mangalore airport.

With PTI inputs