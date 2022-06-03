New Delhi: If an airline feels that any specially abled passenger’s health could deteriorate during a flight, it must consult a doctor at the airport and take an “appropriate call” on whether boarding should be denied to the flyer or not, said the draft rules issued by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday. The proposal to issue new guidelines came just six days after the DGCA imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on IndiGo airline for denying boarding to a specially abled child at Ranchi airport.Also Read - International Flights: India to Operate Over 3,200 Flights Per Week From Today | Check Full Summer Schedule

“Airline shall not refuse carriage of any person on the basis of disability,” the draft rules issued by the DGCA stated, adding that in case, an airline perceives that the health of such a passenger may deteriorate in-flight, the said passenger will have to be examined by a doctor who shall categorically state the medical condition and whether the passenger is fit to fly or not. Also Read - Put Passengers On 'No-Fly List' For COVID-19 Norm Violations: Delhi HC Tells DGCA

“After obtaining the medical opinion, the airline shall take the appropriate call,” it mentioned. Also Read - Vistara Airline Fined Rs 10 Lakh by DGCA. Here's Why

The regulator has asked the public to send in their comments about the draft rules by July 2, after which it will issue the final rules.

Why IndiGo Was Fined By DGCA?

Civil aviation watchdog, had imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on low-cost carrier IndiGo for denying boarding to a specially-abled child at Ranchi airport on May 7. The Hyderabad-bound flight left behind the child and their parents at the Ranchi airport.

IndiGo had on May 9 said the boy was denied permission to board the Ranchi-Hyderabad flight as he was visibly in panic. After the boy was prohibited from boarding, his parents also decided not to enter the plane.

Further, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta had also expressed regret over the incident and offered to buy an electric wheelchair for the specially abled child. Dutta had said the airline staff took the best possible decision under difficult circumstances.

Action Taken So Far

The regulator had on May 28 said that in order to avoid such situations in the future, it would revisit its own regulations, making it mandatory for airlines to take the airport doctor’s written opinion on the health of a passenger before making a decision to deny boarding.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had on May 9 said on Twitter that no human being should have to go through this and he himself was investigating the Ranchi incident.