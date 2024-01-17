DGCA Slaps Fines On SpiceJet, Air India For Not Rostering Qualified Pilots In Low-Visibility

DGCA had issued show cause notices to Air India and SpiceJet for not deploying pilots trained to operate in low visibility conditions, following diversions of various flights amid dense fog at the Delhi airport in late December.

Representative Image

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Wednesday slapped a hefty fine of Rs 30 lakh each on Air India and SpiceJet for flouting specified norms and not rostering pilots pilots trained in operating flights in low visibility conditions.

After analysing the flight delay/cancellation/diversion-related data submitted by scheduled airlines for December 2023, DGCA found that Air India and SpiceJet did not roster “CAT II/III and LVTO qualified pilots for some of the flights,” an official said.

As per two official orders issued by the DGCA, the aviation watchdog has imposed a a penalty of Rs 30 lakh each on Air India and SpiceJet.

Earlier this month, DGCA had issued show cause notices to Air India and SpiceJet for not deploying pilots trained to operate in low visibility conditions, following diversions of various flights amid dense fog at the Delhi airport in late December.

During December 25-28 last year, flight operations were significantly impacted at the Delhi airport, and nearly 60 flights of various airlines were diverted due to dense fog.

The civil aviation regulator’s notice had come amidst the backdrop of over 50 Delhi-bound flights being diverted due to low visibility on December 24-25 and December 27-28 when the national capital and its adjoining areas were engulfed in a blanket of thick fog resulting in several flights being diverted to nearby airports as the visibility dipped to as low as 0-50 meters on some occasions.

“The two airlines have to respond within 14 days. The notice is for rostering non CAT III compliant pilots,” a DGCA official was quoted as saying at the time.

What is CAT III technology?

The CAT III technology, an Instrument Landing System (ILS), is a navigation system that guides planes to the runway during inclement weather conditions such as heavy rain, fog, or snow when the visibility is low.

CAT III tech minimises the need for flight diversions as it enables landings with a visibility of 200 meters and a ceiling of 60 meters.

CAT II/III pertains to operating flights in low visibility conditions while LVTO refers to Low Visibility take-off.

CAT III technology assists aircrafts in landing during dense fog and low visibility conditions and pilots trained in the said technology are better equipped to handle landings during such inclement weather conditions.

(With PTI inputs)

