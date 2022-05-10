New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday said 2 pilots, 2 cabin-crew members have been suspended for 3 years for failing pre-flight alcohol tests for second time. In a statement, the DGCA also said nine pilots and 32 cabin-crew members failed their pre-flight alcohol tests between January 1 and April 30.Also Read - IPL 2022, LSG vs GT, LIVE Cricket Score: Lucknow Bowlers Restrict Gujarat To 144/4 After 20 Overs

"Of them, two pilots and two cabin-crew members have been suspended for a period of three years for being positive for the second time," the DGCA said in the statement.

The aviation watchdog further said the remaining seven pilots and 30 cabin-crew members were suspended for three months as they tested BA (breathalyser) positive for the first time.

Last month, the DGCA had stated that airlines must ensure that 50 per cent of their cockpit and cabin-crew members are subjected to pre-flight alcohol tests on a daily basis.

Before the outbreak of the COVID pandemic, all crew members were required to undergo pre-flight alcohol tests. When the pandemic struck, the tests were suspended for a couple of months. Subsequently, the tests were resumed but for only a small percentage of crew members.

The DGCA said during the period of four months commencing from January 1, it has carried out 48 enforcement actions for violations of various requirements of the regulation regarding testing of crew for the consumption of alcohol.

Apart from the action against the 41 crew members (nine pilots and 32 cabin-crew members), the DGCA has also acted against seven crew members for “missing BA tests or not furnishing the declaration.

As the coronavirus cases went down, India resumed full scheduled international flights on March 27 after two years of suspension. The country resumed full scheduled domestic flights on October 18 last year.

(With inputs from PTI)