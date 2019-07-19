New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday suspended the license of an Air Asia pilot, and warned the co-pilot, who wrongly transmitted ‘hijack code’ after a snag.

On June 9, Air Asia flight I5-715 suffered a snag when it left Delhi for Srinagar with 175 passengers at 6.03 am. After 50 minutes of take-off, it started losing the altitude as the left engine stalled.

The crew, instead of sending an alert for a snag, mistakenly sent the hijack code. By the time pilot realized the mistake and clarified, the security establishment had already rolled out standard operating procedure.

Also, another Air Aisa pilot has been warned by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for violating aviation rules, for the same incident. https://t.co/W8vjrffANm — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019

The flight made an emergency landing in Chandigarh at 7.35 am and the passengers were later flown to Srinagar by another flight.

“The flight from Chandigarh to Srinagar departed at 4.40pm the same day. We reiterate that we place safety and security foremost in all aspects of operations and apologise for the inconvenience caused,” the airline said in a statement.

Yesterday, Ministry of Civil Aviation disclosed the details of action taken against pilots who forged documents to obtain one. Since 2010, a total of 20 pilots were successful in obtaining licenses on the basis of forged documents that have been reported to the government.

Among these 20, licenses of 15 people were suspended while five pilots were either debarred or their Airport Transport Pilot License (ATPL) stood cancelled.